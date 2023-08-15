Sandra Lee (Sprecher) Horkan

Sept. 24, 1953 - Aug. 9, 2023

BARABOO - Sandra Lee (Sprecher) Horkan, age 69, passed away peacefully, and with grace, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 after a three year battle with cancer. Sandy was born on September 24, 1953 in Baraboo, WI to John and Barbara Sprecher. She was the third of their four daughters. Sandy attended St. Joseph's Catholic School for eight years and graduated from Baraboo High School in 1973. She lived in both CA and FL but spent most of her life in the Baraboo community.

In 1975, Sandy married Martin D. Horkan of Wisconsin Dells and their union brought forth two sons, Martin J. "MJ" and Rory T. Horkan. They later divorced and Martin predeceased Sandy and their sons.

Sandy's working career was varied and rewarding. In her younger years, she was the first female flag person in Pinellas County, FL. Upon returning to Baraboo, Sandy's employment included fueling planes at Dell-Boo Airport, Industrial Coils, Day Manager at Greenbriar Retirement Home, the family-owned business of Red Goose Shoe Store and for the last 25 years, she worked at Ho-Chunk Casino since the day they opened their doors.

After her retirement, Sandy became good friends with some of the customers she had served in her years at Ho-Chunk.

As much pride as she had in her work ethic, Sandy always considered her boys to be her proudest accomplishment. Almost nine years ago, she was blessed with a beautiful grandson, Liridon Horkan. He was a bright light and joy in her world and Sandy was fortunate to be able to visit him often in Mequon.

Sandy's family was always her priority, and she was happiest at family gatherings. She was a very private person who enjoyed reading (four or five books at a time from the library), gardening, cooking and baking, travel and watching the wildlife in her backyard. One of Sandy's favorite passions was cooking for her family; she was a true artist in the kitchen. One family nickname you could hear often was "Mother Hubbard". She cared for her family by going to the cupboards and creating much appreciated tasty treats.

Sandy fought a fierce and courageous battle with cancer for 3 1/2 years. She showed dignity and bravery in her spiritual strength and steadfast faith during that battle. Sandy was blessed to have her son MJ as caretaker at her home in her last days. Her family is eternally grateful for his presence and devotion to his mother.

Sandy was predeceased by her grandparents, Noble and Harriet Sprecher, Robert and Barbara Lee, parents, John and Barbara Sprecher and sister, Stephanie Gaddas. She is survived by her sons: Martin John "MJ" Horkan, Rory Thomas (Pam Dibble) Horkan; and grandson, Liridon John Horkan; sisters: Susan Sprecher (Jonas Popp) and Sharon LaRue; niece, Jessica Kolar (Kevin); great-nieces: Zoe and Olivia Kolar; niece, Stacy McMahon (Cory); and great-nephew, David Wetzel; honorary great-niece and nephew, Chloe and Cameron Crawford; and extended family members: Michael and Marshia Horkan, Kelli and Peter, Mary Welch and Tracy and Terri. She is also survived by numerous cousins and other relatives and friends.

A mass of celebration will be held Thursday, August 17, 2023 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 300 Second St., Baraboo, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.