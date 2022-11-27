BLOOMINGTON, MN—Sandra Lee Schaefer, age 79, Bloomington, MN, died November, 13, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert H. Wright and Connie; and step-mother, Marguerite Wright. She is survived by her husband, Bob Schaefer; sons: Brad and Bruce Berge; sister, Jeanie Wright; and step-sister, Elizabeth Asher.
Her Memorial Service will be Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., with visitation one hour prior at Washburn McReavy Edina Chapel.
Her passions were her Nursing profession and family and friends.