Sandra Lee Schaefer

BLOOMINGTON, MN—Sandra Lee Schaefer, age 79, Bloomington, MN, died November, 13, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert H. Wright and Connie; and step-mother, Marguerite Wright. She is survived by her husband, Bob Schaefer; sons: Brad and Bruce Berge; sister, Jeanie Wright; and step-sister, Elizabeth Asher.

Her Memorial Service will be Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., with visitation one hour prior at Washburn McReavy Edina Chapel.

Her passions were her Nursing profession and family and friends.

