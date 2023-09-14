Sandra L. Smith

Dec. 18, 1953 - Sept. 11, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Sandra L. Smith, age 69, of Beaver Dam, died suddenly at her home in Beaver Dam on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Visitation for Sandra will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Monday, September 18, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home on Monday beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Sandra Louise was born on December 18, 1953, in West Bend, WI to the late Helmuth and Gladys (Zipperer) Lubitz and was raised by her uncle and aunt, Russell and Erna Neuman. Sandra graduated high school in 1972 in West Bend.

On September 23, 1978, she was united in marriage with David Gordon at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Horicon. Sandra enjoyed going to flea markets and craft shows. She had a love for music and particularly the group Steely Dan.

Survivors include her husband, David Smith of Beaver Dam; her mother-in-law, Janice Smith of Horicon; two sisters-in-law: Marilyn (Bruce) Johnson of Rice Lake and Suzanne (Dennis) Mehltretter of Watertown; other relatives and friends. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; her uncle and aunt that raised her; and her father-in-law, Gordon Smith.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com