MADISON — Sandra L. Morgan, age 72, passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Agrace in Fitchburg.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Cress Funeral Home, 3325 E. Washington Avenue, Madison. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of services Friday.

A special thank you to the staff of Meriter ICU and Agrace HospiceCare Inc.

Please share your memories of Sandra by posting on her Tribute Wall at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

3325 E. Washington Avenue, Madison

(608) 249-6666