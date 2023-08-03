Sandra L. Foster

July 26, 1939 - July 26, 2023

MAUSTON - Sandra L. Foster, age 84 of Mauston, WI. passed away on July 26, 2023, in Mauston, WI. Sandra was the daughter of Leo and Eleanor (Schumacher) Poff and was born July 26, 1939, in Waukesha, WI.

Sandra was a graduate of Elroy High School, Class of 1957. She married LaVern Scharnow and they had five children together and later divorced. She later married Raymond Foster on June 30, 1969 and they had one child together. Raymond preceded her in death in1995.

Sandra had a zest for life and a multitude of interests that kept her busy and fulfilled. She was an avid reader, often found with a book in her hand, lost in another world. Her love for crocheting was evident in the beautiful creations she lovingly gifted to family and friends. Sandra enjoyed renaissance festivals.

Her love for games was infectious, and she was often the one to suggest a round of Yahtzee at family gatherings. Camping was another passion of hers, embracing the tranquility of nature and the joy of spending quality time with loved ones. These interests were more than just hobbies; they were a testament to her vibrant personality and a source of countless happy memories. Sandra will be dearly missed, but her spirit will forever remain in the hearts of her loving family.

Sandra was the foundation of her family, providing them with a lifetime of love, and treasured memories.

She is survived by her children: LaVern Scharnow, Jr. of Mauston, David (Bobbi) Scharnow of Minneapolis, MN, Sue (Larry) Nicholson of New Lisbon, and Rae Ann (Jeff) Olesen of Mauston. She was a cherished sister to Ronnie (Jan) Poff of Adams. Sandra's legacy will live on through her 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, LaVern, her daughters: Cindy Scharnow and Donna Zehrung, brothers: Larry Poff and Eddy Poff, her husband, Raymond, and her sister, Barb Lueder.

Private family services will take place at a later date.

The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.