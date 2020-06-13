Sandow, Arlyn Emil

MADISON—Arlyn Emil Sandow was born January 6, 1940. He was called home June 8, 2020. He is survived by his brothers, Bob (Kathy) Huff and Arden D. Sandow, and his sister, Patricia Huff. He is further survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by our mother, Janet Bailey; his dad, Arden E. Sandow; his sister, Elizabeth; twin brother and sister, Jack and Jill; and his step-father, Clarence Huff. He was very proud to have worked at the city of Madison’s east side fleet repair shop for over 20 years. He was a volunteer at a church pantry and Dane County Humane Society for several years. Thank you to the staff of Options for Community Living and the doctors and nurses at University of Wisconsin T.L.C. You were all a blessing in our precious brother’s life. Memorials may be made in Arlyn’s name to the charity of your choice. Per Arlyn’s wishes, there will be a private memorial cremation.