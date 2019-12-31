Sandlin, Marijo L.

OREGON - Marijo L. Sandlin, age 76, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on March 14, 1943, in Madison, the daughter of Lyman and Evelyn (Brewer) Reynolds. Marijo graduated from Oregon High School in 1961. She married Timothy Sandlin in Oct., 1983 at People's United Methodist Church, Oregon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marijo worked in Claims for the Dept of Transportation. She enjoyed collecting dolls, knitting hats for the NICU babies at St. Mary's Hospital, counter cross stitch, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marijo is survived by her husband, Tim; son, Jeff (Tammy) Christensen; four grandchildren, Brett (Brianna) Christensen, Miles (Ashley) Christensen, Courtney (Martin) Havens and Eriq Christensen; eight great-grandchildren; three sisters; and a brother. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Lyman Reynolds, Jr.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Burial will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to Oregon Fire EMS District. The family wishes to thank the Oregon EMS and the TLC Unit at University Hospital for all their wonderful care given to Marijo. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care 1150 Park Street (608) 835-3515

To send flowers to the family of Marijo Sandlin, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park Street

Oregon, WI 53575 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Marijo's Service begins. Gunderson Oregon Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park Street

Oregon, WI 53575 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Marijo's Visitation begins.