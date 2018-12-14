ELROY—Rosalie M. Sanderson, age 95, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at Prairie Gardens Assisted Living in Sun Prairie. She was born on Aug. 3, 1923, to James and Cunegunda (Solchenberger) Ennis. Rosalie was united in marriage to Gerald Sanderson (her dance partner of 69 years) on June 21, 1947 in Wonewoc.
She worked for Badger Ordinance during World War II, Ray-O-Vac in Wonewoc and the Hillsboro Garment Factory. Rosalie was a devote Catholic and active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elroy. She enjoyed sewing and baking, sharing those talents for her many friends.
Survivors include her children, Bruce (Pamela) Sanderson of Madison, Jan (John) Shaw of Sun Prairie, Gail (Dave) Meacham of Wilton, and Brian (Amy) Sanderson of Middleton; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Sanderson on Sept. 14, 2016; parents; brothers, Ervin, Sylvester, Lawrence, William and Father James; a brother in infancy; sisters, Agnes Sebranek, Alice Sebranek, Leona Lankey, Marie Stahlke, Monica Sosinsky and Marion Roiniotis.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at 11 a.m., at ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CHURCH. Burial will be in the St. Theresa’s Catholic Cemetery in Union Center. Friends may call at the Church on Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com.