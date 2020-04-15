Sanderson, Bradley S.

VAN DYNE - Bradley S. Sanderson, born May 7, 1972, passed away unexpectedly on April 7, 2020. Brad is survived by his parents, Tom and Joan Sanderson; his sisters, Sheila (Rick) and Rachel; and his brother, Brian (Irene). He is further survived by many other family, friends and his dog, Myoda.
A celebration of life for Brad will be held at a later date.
