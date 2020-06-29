Sanborn, Marshall Phillip

Upon earning his Ph.D. in 1963, Marshall and family moved to Madison, Wis., where he was professor of Guidance and Counseling at the University of Wisconsin. At UW from 1963-1979, he served as co-director of the Laboratory for Superior Students, published many scholarly articles and book chapters, advised M.S. and Ph.D. graduate students, and served as Chairman of the Department of Guidance and Counseling.

Marshall left his academic career and UW in 1979 and moved to San Juan Island, Wash., with his second wife, Sara (Sally) Eaton. On San Juan Island, Marshall worked at a fish processing plant and on a sheep farm while using his carpentry skills to build a home for he, Sara and their daughter, Bonnie, born in 1982. In 1995 Marshall married again, this time to Beth Helstien of Friday Harbor, Wash.

Over his forty-plus years on San Juan Island, Marshall was involved with the community; he worked for San Juan County in land use permitting. He may be the only human to have ever walked the perimeter of San Juan Island; he completed the first shoreline inventory tackling wet, chest-high salal and Himalayan blackberry, and he discovered numerous Native American prehistoric burial sites. He authored several papers in archaeology and participated in field work and repatriation of artifacts from sites around the San Juan Islands.