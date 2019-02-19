COLUMBUS - Rosemary R. "Jean" Samuelson age 69, died on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at the Columbus Community Hospital. She was born on April 22, 1949, in the Town of Wheatland, to Albert and Madeline (Sletten) Watters. Jean was married to LeRoy Samuelson on July 4, 2002.
She worked for several businesses and retired from Walgreens Distribution Center after many years.
Survivors include her husband, LeRoy of Columbus; two sons, John Julseth grandson, Jake Julseth of Stoughton and Michael Julseth granddaughter, Courtney (Karl) Sime of Stoughton. A stepsons, James (Cindy) Samuelson of Arizona granddaughter, Jaimie (Nick) Skerven grandsons, Christian and Madison Samuelson; and a stepdaughter, Tammy Stevenson grandson, Ryan Stevenson of Whitewater; numerous brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Raymond Watters and Tony Watters. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.