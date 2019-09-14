MADISON - Professor Harland "Sam" Samson, age 90, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Sept. 10th, 2019. Harland was a former Dean and Emeritus Professor at the University of Wisconsin. Raised in rural Minnesota during difficult economic times, Harland was the only member of his family to go to college, and later received his PhD from the University of Minnesota after serving in the Air Force. He and his wife Faye were married in 1952, and lived in Alaska, North Dakota and Iowa before moving to Madison. Harland was always a great believer in education through travel, working on missions in Africa, South America and the Caribbean and traveling to Europe, China, Australia and New Zealand. When he was not writing (as the author of over 15 books) or mentoring his many graduate students, he spent as much time as possible enjoying the outdoors with his family – hiking in the national parks or fishing in the Boundary Waters in northern Minnesota.
Harland worked at the UW-Madison from 1963-1993. As a Professor, he focused on continuing and vocational education, educational policy studies, marketing and retail merchandising. Harland served as the Associate Dean at the School of Education and then as the Dean of Summer and Inter-College Programs.
Harland is survived by his wife, Faye; his sons, Craig, Lee and Kirk; and his grandchildren. Cards may be sent care of Kirk Samson, 133 Pierce Rd., Highland Park, Ill. 60035. The family will celebrate his life with a private ceremony in Cumberland, Wis. but we encourage you to share your memories of Sam with a card or online at CressFuneralService.com.
