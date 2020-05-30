Samson, Faye Patra

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Faye Patra Samson (née Finley) passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020. Faye was born in Mound, Minn., in 1933, and grew up in a loving household with her brother Richard before leaving to attend the University of Minnesota. Faye studied English and worked at the hospital in Minneapolis and eventually met her future husband Harland on campus. They moved to Alaska, North Dakota and Iowa as a married couple before finally settling in Madison.

Faye loved horses, gardening and walking in the woods in autumn. She was adept at catching garter snakes and bullfrogs, much to the delight of her four sons. Faye was a loving and dedicated mother who spent countless hours helping with school projects, cheering on her boys at swim meets and supporting the community through dedicated volunteer work.

Faye graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in Conservation Biology, learned to speak Norwegian, became an expert on genealogy and continued to take classes until she was in her seventies thanks to her love of learning and for the chance to be inspired by the dynamic students around her. She was a keen traveler, voracious reader and bridge player extraordinaire.

Faye is survived by her sons Craig, Lee and Kirk, her grand- and great-grandchildren, and was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Harland, and their son Scott. Cards can be sent to Kirk Samson at 133 Pierce Road, Highland Park, IL 60035. A private family service will be held in northern Wisconsin later this summer, but in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to one of her favorite places: the Henry Vilas Zoo. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service 3610 Speedway Road Madison, WI 53705 608-238-3434