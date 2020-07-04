Samsela, Betty (nee Elmer)

MENOMONEE FALLS—Betty (nee Elmer) Samsela passed away on July 1, 2020, at the age of 94. She was the loving wife of the late John Sr.; beloved mother of John (Susan) and Linda (Ken) Ostrenga; cherished grandmother of Megan Ostrenga; dear sister of Doris McDougall; and is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Betty will be privately laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona, Wis.
Schmidt & Bartelt
A.A. Schmidt & Sons
Funeral and Cremation Services
Menomonee Falls (262) 251-3630
