Samsela, Betty (nee Elmer)

MENOMONEE FALLS—Betty (nee Elmer) Samsela passed away on July 1, 2020, at the age of 94. She was the loving wife of the late John Sr.; beloved mother of John (Susan) and Linda (Ken) Ostrenga; cherished grandmother of Megan Ostrenga; dear sister of Doris McDougall; and is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Betty will be privately laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona, Wis.

Schmidt & Bartelt

A.A. Schmidt & Sons

Funeral and Cremation Services

Menomonee Falls (262) 251-3630

www.schmidtandbartelt.com

