REEDSBURG - Dr. Alauddin I. Samarrai, born February 27, 1931, age 88, passed away at his home on August 23, 2019. Dr. Samarrai completed his B.A. in Mathematics and his M.S. and PhD in Medieval History at the University of Wisconsin, Madison (1966). He married Janet Boode (of Richland Center) on March 14, 1958. He taught high school mathematics at Boscobel High School and South Milwaukee Senior High School. Dr. Samarrai began his professorship at Northland College in Ashland, Wis. and became a tenured professor at St. Cloud State University in Minn., where he taught Medieval History and was also the Director of Middle East Studies (1972-1995). Dr. Samarrai took sabbaticals to teach at the University of Riyadh’s College of Education in Abha, Saudi Arabia as well as at Kuwait University.
An accomplished academic and scholar, Dr. Samarrai had numerous publications in scholarly journals and books in the fields of Medieval History and Linguistics and had a passion for reading and keeping up with current events as well as scientific theories in physics and astronomy - all while enjoying the peace and beauty of nature in Wisconsin and the frequent visitations of deer and the many birds—cardinals, hummingbirds - to his backyard.
Dr. Samarrai is survived by his loving wife, Janet; son, Sami, of Madison; daughters, Andalusia “Dovey” (Amine) Khechfe of Cupertino, Calif., and Andrea (Rich) Zietko of Madison, Wis; grandsons, Alexander “Alexi” Khechfe of Cambridge, Mass., and Andreas Khechfe of Cupertino, Calif.; sister, Mounifa Samarrai; and brother, Adnan Samarrai of Iraq.
Graveside services for Alauddin will take place at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Catlin Chapel at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison.
FARBER FUNERAL HOME OF REEDSBURG is assisting the family with arrangements.
