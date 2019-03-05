MADISON - Lauri Ann (nee Stillman) Salzman, age 55, died unexpectedly at UW Hospital, on March 1, 2019. Lauri's strong will, quick wit, love for family, creativity, imagination, and loyalty sustained her through 48 years of dealing with diabetes and its complications.
She will be greatly missed by her husband, Bob; children, Jeremy (Doray) and Tara; grandchildren, Cali and Tati; mother, Shelly (Steve); brother, Gene; sisters, Jill and Heather; special cousin, Jack; nephew, Rory; niece, Brody; sisters-in-law, Chris, Connie, and Cathy; many aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and dog Izzy.
Lauri said her mom gave her life first. Her uncle, Dr. Arnold Brody, gave her a second life of 20 years by donating his kidney for a transplant. Her uncle, Cantor Norman Brody, gave her a love of music and laughter. She loved dancing, singing karaoke and had a flair for drama. Lauri devoted herself to Bob, their children and had a special bond with Cali. They will always remember she saw the good when times were tough, she was hilarious, and she could talk with anyone. Lauri was an inspiration for us all the way she fought and battled through everything with bravery, never giving up and loving life.
The funeral will be Wednesday, March 6, 2019, with visitation at 10 a.m. and services at 11 a.m. at TEMPLE BETH EL, 2702 Arbor Drive, Madison. Meal of Condolence will be at the Temple when the family returns from the cemetery approximately 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or charity of your choice in memory of Lauri. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.