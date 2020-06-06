Salzieder, Jeannette Elizabeth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OSHKOSH//MADISON - Jeannette Elizabeth Salzieder, age 89, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Oakwood Tabor Oaks. She was born on July 30, 1930, in Oshkosh, Wis., the daughter of Ralph and Elizabeth (Poeschl) Day. Jeannette graduated from Oshkosh High School. She married Wilfred Salzieder on July 30, 1949, in Oshkosh.

Jeannette was a longtime member of Plymouth Congregational Church in Oshkosh. She was a woman who put others before herself. She loved her family very much and especially the time spent with them while they cared for her.

Jeannette is survived by her children, Stephen (Mary) Salzieder of Waunakee, Wis., Susan (Mike) Mach of Fitchburg, Wis., Kathy (Travis) Durand of Athens, Ala., Philip (Darlene) Salzieder of Las Vegas, Nev., and Julie (Matt) Remacle of St. Louis, Mo.; 11 grandchildren, Eric, Sarah, Kelly (Seth), Emilie (Bryant), Lindsay, Halle, Nicole (Robert), Tony, Roxane (Alex), Alyssa and Jackson; five great-grandchildren, Madeleine, Gabrielle, Luke, Elizabeth and Isabella; brother-in-law, Thomas Salzsieder of Milwaukee; sister-in-law, Geraldine Hansen of Brookfield; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilfred; daughter, Patricia Salzieder; son, Richard Salzieder; sister, Lorraine (Fred) Stevens; and brother, Ralph (Katherine) Day.