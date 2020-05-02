Salzer, Robert James

BELOIT - Robert James Salzer, 83, of Beloit, Wis., died of lung cancer on March 11, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. Born to Raymond and Madeline Salzer on Feb. 7, 1937, in Wausau, Wis., he was a noted Upper Mississippian archeologist and an avid outdoorsman who spent his free time canoeing and hunting throughout Wisconsin. In his younger years he was formally adopted by tribal elders into the Potawatomi tribe in Wisconsin. He received his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree from UW Madison and his PHD from Southern Illinois University. He joined the Beloit College faculty in 1964. Dr Salzer taught Archaeology for 38 years during which time he directed 34 archaeological field schools in Wisconsin and at Cahokia Mounds near East St Louis, Ill. He acted as chairman of Beloit College’s Anthropology Department, was president of the Wisconsin Archeological Survey in 1970 and was a proud recipient of the Increase A. Lapham Research Medal for his contribution to Wisconsin Archaeology in 1975. He is perhaps best known for his research project at the Gottschall Rock Shelter in Muscoda, Wis. working with a crew of students, amateur archeologists and local residents beginning in 1984. His work with members of the Ho-Chunk nation in Wisconsin illustrates the fruits of collaboration between archaeologists and Native Americans. Salzer was actively engaged in the writing of laws to protect prehistoric burial and rock art sites in the state. His loss is deeply felt by his family and friends and by colleagues who respected his reverence for the cultural and natural wonders of Wisconsin. He is survived by son, Kristofer Salzer; daughter-in-law, Marcia Caldirola; and granddaughters, Jilian and Skye Salzer of Honolulu, HI, former spouse Diane Treibel Salzer and his partner Grace Rajnovich, Beloit, Wis. He has been laid to rest next to his parents at Restlawn Memorial Park in Wausau, Wis.