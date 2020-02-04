Salverson, Stanley Alfred

MCFARLAND - Stanley Alfred Salverson, age 76, of McFarland, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab. He was born on July 22, 1943, in Madison, the son of Stanley and Stella (Minor) Salverson.
In June 1961, when Stanley was just out of high school, he took a summer job at Oscar Mayer. He originally planned on pursing a degree in marine biology with a move to one of the coasts. However, after working at Oscar Mayer for a while, being laid off for a few weeks, and being called back, he decided that he should stay as the paychecks were good. Starting out, Stanley worked in almost every department, but spent the majority of his career in the freezers. Later, he would become a union officer for 20 years, where he served as Chief Steward for both first and second shifts, and also sat in on three contract negotiations. Stanley felt much fulfillment and job satisfaction at Oscar Mayer and believed his life was successful. After retiring at Oscar Mayer, Stanley went to work for Brinks for 10 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Stanley married the love of his life, Mary Moll on June 30, 1990, in McFarland. His favorite pastimes were sailing and fishing and to him there was no better way to relax after work than to spend the afternoon on his 16-foot sailor or with a good book.
Stanley is survived by his wife, Mary; stepdaughter, Deb (Kurt) Crye; stepsons, Shayne Engeseth and Tyler (Kathie) Engeseth; sisters, Sharon Oliver and Susan (Jim) Nichols; sisters-in-law, Linda Pulver and Ginny Moll; and brothers-in-law, Bruce (Pi) Moll, Wayne (Marilyn) Moll and Calvin (Sue) Moll. Stanley is further survived by nieces, nephews; his wonderful neighbors, Fritz, Matt, Mike, and the lunch bunch. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers-in-law, Dennis Oliver, Joseph Schaffer and John Moll.
A memorial service will be held at HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3702 County Hwy. AB, McFarland, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, with the Rev. Beth Schultz-Byrnes presiding. A lunch and fellowship will follow at the church. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church or a charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Hwy. 51
(608) 873-4590
Service information
11:00AM-12:00PM
3702 County Road Ab
McFarland, WI 53558
9:00AM-11:00AM
3702 County Road Ab
McFarland, WI 53558