Salverson, Stanley Alfred

In June 1961, when Stanley was just out of high school, he took a summer job at Oscar Mayer. He originally planned on pursing a degree in marine biology with a move to one of the coasts. However, after working at Oscar Mayer for a while, being laid off for a few weeks, and being called back, he decided that he should stay as the paychecks were good. Starting out, Stanley worked in almost every department, but spent the majority of his career in the freezers. Later, he would become a union officer for 20 years, where he served as Chief Steward for both first and second shifts, and also sat in on three contract negotiations. Stanley felt much fulfillment and job satisfaction at Oscar Mayer and believed his life was successful. After retiring at Oscar Mayer, Stanley went to work for Brinks for 10 years.