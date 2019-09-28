Dr. Charles SaLoutos, Professor Emeritus, age 89, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care Center in Lancaster, Wisconsin. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Rev. Jeff Pedersen will officiate. Burial will be at the Richland Center Cemetery where military rites will be accorded. Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the Chales SaLoutos Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Charles was born on July 14, 1930 to Evelyn and Louis SaLoutos in Richland Center, Wisconsin. He graduated from Richland Center High School and received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin – Platteville. He later went on to earn a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin – Madison and a doctorate degree from the University of Missouri – Columbia. After finishing his undergraduate degree, he joined the army and served in Korea from 1952-1954. He earned a Combat Infantry Badge for his service and has been a member of the American Legion for seventy years. He married Ireta Klotz on February 21, 1953, and they both began their long teaching careers at Oconto Falls High School. Charles accepted a teaching position at UW-Platteville in 1961. While there, he taught in the colleges of Education and Agriculture and the laboratory school. He was the director of Outreach and Extension at the university and served as the director for the Elderhostel program. Charles has taught at all educational levels from elementary to university graduate studies. He has authored two high school texts on agriculture, several book reviews, and numerous articles on professional education. He was instrumental in the creation of the John Barth Foundation at UW-Platteville, and his love of the athletic program there found him announcing basketball games for the Pioneers.
Charles is a member of the Lutheran Church of Peace where he served as president of the church council, oversaw the religious education programs for many years, and headed the buildings and grounds committee. He also sponsored and organized performances of the Kids From Wisconsin for many summers. He took great pride in hosting them at his beloved farm.
Charles felt blessed to have a loving family and many friends. He is survived by his three daughters, Kathy (Gary) Curtis, Connie (Hannes) Furlan, Carrie SaLoutos; one sister, Jean Marshall; one sister-in-law, Helen SaLoutos; one step-grandchild, Courtney (Shawn) Zimmerman; and four step-great-grandchildren, Ava, Tai, Asher Jon, and Quinn; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and two siblings, Harry SaLoutos and George SaLoutos; brother-in-law, Avery Marshall; and sister-in-law, Yvonne SaLoutos. Charles was treasured as a husband, father, teacher, and friend. He was a compassionate and caring individual. His life was well lived, and he will always be remembered and missed.
