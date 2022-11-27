Nov. 2, 1934—Nov. 24, 2022

MADISON—Sallylu S. Schneider, age 88, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at University Hospital, Madison.

She was born on November 2, 1934, to the late Frank and Tillie Smith in Sheboygan, WI. She was united in marriage to Maynard A. Schneider on September 13, 1958, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Sheboygan.

She is survived by her loving husband, Maynard; two sons: James M. (Nancy) of Napa, CA, and Thomas P. (Angela) of Flagstaff, AZ; two sisters: Carol Murphy, Sheboygan, and Mary Louise Kummer (James), Sheboygan; nephews and nieces. A son, Daniel, and her parents preceded her in death.

She retired in 1999 as the Aeronautics Bureau aircraft registration manager following a 17-year career with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A graduate of Sheboygan Central High School, she served as deputy clerk of circuit court for Sheboygan County (1954—1958). She served as secretary to the city attorney in Beloit. She and her husband lived in Madison for more than 40 years, in addition to Sheboygan, Beloit, Milwaukee, and Lago Vista, TX.

The memorial service will be Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Rd. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church.

