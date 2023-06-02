Sally Jo Stuhr-Hollman

Dec. 15, 1954 - April 13, 2023

MADISO - Sally (Sal) Jo Stuhr-Hollman, 68, passed away peacefully in Denver, CO, with her family by her side, including her eight-day old grandson, Archie Flahavan. She died overlooking the Rocky Mountains west of Denver and the late evening sunsets, just as she would have wanted.

Sal was born December 15, 1954, to Elmer and Charlotte Stuhr in Davenport, IA, grew up in the small town of Bennet, IA, and graduated from Bennet High School with All State Honors in Band. She attended the University of WI - Platteville, where she was a member of the Rangerette dance team and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in General Science and Biology. She later moved to Madison and obtained a nursing degree from Madison General Hospital where she began her career as a neonatal intensive care nurse. It was there she met her soulmate, Greg Hollman, while both caring for a premature infant. Together they raised their daughter and son, Kathleen Grace Flahavan and Nicholas William Hollman.

It is difficult to put into words the profound impact she had on the patients she cared for. Sal was a staff nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit for nearly a decade serving as the assistant and interim head nurse for periods of time. Her background in nursing and experience as a patient provided her a deep understanding of the needs of patients at the bedside and within an institution. This experience inspired her to become a pediatric message therapist, certified patient advocate and clinical trials research specialist.

Sal loved life. She showed us how to live life to its fullest by cherishing every moment and sharing her love of life with us all. She loved hiking, especially the Superior Hiking Trail in northern Minnesota, playing pickle ball and kayaking with friends, stealing lilacs at night with her kids and having "the best" Brandy Old Fashioned with her hubby on Friday nights. She absolutely loved to travel and experience new places and people with her family. Her love showed through in the splendor of her flower garden, the beauty of the quilts she made for the newborns of family members, friends and coworkers and the ever-changing transformations she made to make her family home warm and loving.

She defined this past year to family and friends as "Stagger Onward, Rejoicing," hiking the mountains of Colorado, spending quality time with her family, and watching the evening sunsets with her hubby from their 15th floor apartment in Denver, overlooking the Denver Botanic Gardens.

Sal is survived by her husband of 32 years, Greg of Madison; a daughter, Kathleen (Nik) Flahavan of Madison; son, Nicholas Hollman of Arlington, VA; and grandchild: Archie Flahavan of Madison. She is also survived by her mother, Charlotte Seligman of Durant, IA; three sisters: Sandy (Lee) Morrison of Williamsburg, IA, Susie (Leon) Stockton, IA, Cindy (Michael), Greenbrier, AR, and a brother Dan (Megan) Stuhr of Dennison, IL. She was preceded in death by her father.

In lieu of flowers, any gifts or donations in memory can be made, either to Sandy Hook Promise https://takeaction.sandyhookpromise.org/a/inhonorof; or to Planned Parenthood plannedparenthood.org.

Memorial services will take place at Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 Co Hwy M Middleton, WI, 53562, on June 10, 2023.