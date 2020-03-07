Sallstrom, Nancy J.

MADISON - Nancy J. Sallstrom, age 83, entered into eternal rest on March 1, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born on Jan. 1, 1937, in Stoughton, Wis., and was united in marriage to Duane (Dewey) Sallstrom on Sept. 13, 1958, at West Koshkonong Lutheran Church, Stoughton, Wis. She worked for Dane County Personnel for many years. Her favorite things included cooking, stitching, and time spent with family. She and her husband were devoted members and volunteers at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her children, Scott (Gina) Sallstrom, Jeff (Sue) Sallstrom, and Pam (Brian) O'Donnell; grandchildren, Chester, and Claire Sallstrom, and Ryan O'Donnell; brother Chuck (Marilyn) Roum; niece Marcia Roum Brue and family; and dear friends/neighbors Jim and Eileen Rech.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Sallstrom; parents, Chester and Edna (Hanson) Roum, brother, PFC Steven Roum; parents-in-law, Marvin and Nellie Sallstrom; step-mother-in-law Florence Sallstrom.

A memorial service will be held at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5701 Raymond Road in Madison on Friday, March 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Sheryl L. Erickson presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.