MADISON—Virginia Ann Salisbury, age 92, passed away on Thursday, Jan, 3, 2019. She was born in Madison on June 9, 1926, the daughter of Drs. H. Curtis and Eva F. Johnson. Virginia “Ginny” was a graduate of Madison West High School and later graduated with honors from the University of Wisconsin. She married Robert Charles “Bob” Salisbury on Nov. 19, 1949. Together they raised three children and a foster child. Prior to her marriage she served as an airline hostess with TWA, and after marriage taught seven and eighth grade science in Mazomanie, later serving as a teacher’s aide, and working as a department store clerk. They were lifelong residents of Madison.
Virginia’s talents and interests were varied and far-reaching. She was an accomplished horseback rider, at one time competing with her horse in the University of Wisconsin Stock Pavilion. She excelled at sewing, frequently making her own clothes and those of her children, and was skilled at crocheting and knitting. She was an accomplished painter, filling her home with lovely oil and watercolor paintings of flowers and landscapes. In later years, Ginny was a “senior” tap dancer, joining a group that tap danced and entertained in nursing homes.
For recreation, Ginny played tennis and liked bike riding, and especially enjoyed playing bridge with her many friends. She enjoyed family camping in Wisconsin and liked to travel. She and Bob visited over 30 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa, traveling independently and with groups. As a member of the Friendship Force, she stayed with families in many of these countries and hosted visitors as well.
Virginia was a member of the Glenwood Moravian Church, serving at one time as Treasurer, as a member of the Board of Trustees, as an Elder and as a Sunday school teacher. She is a past president of the Metropolitan Women’s Club.
Ginny was adored and dearly and deeply loved by her husband and family and was a truly devoted wife and mother. Survivors are her husband, Bob; children, Charles (Christine) Salisbury, Elburn, Ill., Susan Salisbury, Madison, David Salisbury, Boulder, Colo., and J-Lee Saeger (Holland); four grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Barbara A. Kaiser, Portage, Wis. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, June Stewart and Bonnie Trione; and brother, Kenneth Johnson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, with the Rev. Staci Marrese-Wheeler officiating. A visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to service. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Virginia’s name can be made to the Glenwood Moravian Church, 725 Gilmore St., Madison, WI 53711.
