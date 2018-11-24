PARDEEVILLE—On Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, the world lost a beloved son, brother, husband and defender of freedom when Aureliano “AJ” Salas Jr. lost his valiant three plus year battle with cancer at just 40 years old. Born in Harvey, Ill. on Dec. 16, 1977, AJ moved to Wyocena, Wis., and graduated from Pardeeville High School. He went on to the University of Wisconsin where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
AJ served over 22 years in the Wisconsin Air National Guard and the Air National Guard of the United States, where he earned awards from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, USMC and NATO. AJ retired from service on Oct. 28, 2018. His career in the military had many duties and accomplishments, including being a defender of disabled veterans to aiding in securing and protecting their hard-earned benefits. AJ also performed many humanitarian services and volunteered whenever needed for various noble causes.
AJ is survived by both his parents, Marlene and Aureliano Salas Sr.; his wife, Neeq; his siblings, Kimberly, Edward, Michelle and Eviler; his beautiful service dog, Maggie; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A church service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 318 S. Main St., Pardeeville. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery in the spring.
Anyone wishing to honor AJ is encouraged to help volunteer time to help veterans, donate to the Wounded Warrior Project or to a charity of your choice. Baldwin Funeral Services, Baraboo, is assisting the family.