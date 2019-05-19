MADISON - Gaspare J. Saladino died unexpectedly on May 16, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on June 30, 1936, to Leonard and Jennie Saladino, who had emigrated from Italy. Gaspare graduated from Samuel J. Tilden High School, Brooklyn, N.Y., where he played first base on the All New York City Championship Baseball Team in 1952, and received his B.A. from Brooklyn College, Brooklyn, N.Y. In 1958, he came to Madison to study for a graduate degree in history from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was a student of Professor Merrill Jensen, and he received his Ph.D. in 1964. For three years he taught at the State University of New York at Albany, N.Y. before joining the staff of the "Adams Papers" at the Massachusetts Historical Society, and then worked as a researcher at the National Historical Publications Commission in the National Archives.
In 1969, he joined the staff of "The Documentary History of the Ratification of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, 1787-1791," under the direction of Merrill Jensen, and in 1970, when the project moved to the UW, he moved to Madison to become an associate editor of the "Ratification Project." He was to serve for the rest of his life as an associate editor, then co-editor, and then as a retired volunteer on the project. During his tenure, 34 volumes were published, an unparalleled documentation of the way in which the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights came to be debated and adopted. Sal, as he was known to many of his colleagues in graduate school and at the project, was a brilliant scholar and researcher. His mastery of the bibliography of the origins of the Constitution was unexcelled. Sal also published articles on the subject and reviewed the works of many other scholars, and he served on the board of editors of the "Journal of the Early American Republic." In short, his work was of enormous importance to the historical scholarship on the origins of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
Gaspare is survived by his sister, Margaret Farruggio of Hempstead, N.Y.; a nephew, Joseph B. Farruggio; a niece, Joan Farruggio; a great-nephew, Joseph T. Farruggio; and a great-niece, Jessica Farruggio. He will be interred in St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, N.Y., near his family.