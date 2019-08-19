Sainsbury, Norma C. (Endl)

COTTAGE GROVE / MADISON—Norma C. (Endl) Sainsbury passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at St. Mary’s Care Center after battling Alzheimer’s. She was born on Oct. 28, 1921, in rural Jefferson, to the late Leo and Clara (Dremler) EndI.
Norma loved to share stories from her childhood with her grandchildren. She met and married William “Bill” Sainsbury on June 29, 1939, and together they moved to the Cottage Grove area in the 1950’s. Norma was a long-time member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She worked for Mendota Mental Health Institute as a nursing assistant for 25 years where her patients benefited from her care and compassion.
Norma is survived by her children, Ted (Mary Ann) Sainsbury of Sun Prairie, Roberta (Jim) Hale of Muskogee, Okla., Bob Sainsbury of Madison, Jim (Debi) Sainsbury of Cobb, Jerry (Karen) Sainsbury of Cottage Grove and Steve Sainsbury of Cambridge; brother, Eldyn Endl of Southbend, Ind.; 17 grandchildren; and many great and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Mary RoJean McDonald; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and siblings, Amanda, Bernice, Donald, Victor and Aaron.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH, 434 N. Main St., Cottage Grove, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, with Father Brian Dulli presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, St Patrick Catholic Church or SSM Health Hospice.
Norma ‘s family is deeply grateful to the staff at St. Mary’s Care Center, McFarland Villa and St. Mary’s Adult Day Care for the excellent care they gave Norma. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
