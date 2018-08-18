MADISON—Susan “Susie” Sailing, age 66, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Aug.13, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born June 17, 1952, in Madison, the daughter of Bill and Norma (Minor) Kramer. Susie graduated from East High School and continued her education to become a hairdresser. She married her partner for life, Dennis Sailing, on June 1, 1973. Family was everything to Susie, her two grandchildren taking the center stage.
Susie is survived by her husband, Dennis; son, Dennis Jr.; daughter, Mandi (Randy) Horwath; grandchildren, Kalman and Zoe Horwath; and four sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
A Celebration of Susie’s life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for the special care they provided Susie.
