VERONA - Delos Earl Sailing, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. He was born on June 29, 1932, in Cottage Grove, to Earl and Marion (Duckert) Sailing. Delos grew up in Riley and he loved to hunt, fish and to be in the outdoors. He served with devotion on the main line of resistance as a sergeant 1st class in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
After the war he went to work as a heavy equipment operator, retiring after 43 years. He was a proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139. Delos was united in marriage to Elizabeth Way on Feb. 19, 1955. Delos will be greatly missed by his family.
Delos is survived by his wife Liz; son, Steve (Lisa Stuesser) of Verona and their children, Sunni Westbrook (Dave) Pledger of N. Vancouver B.C., Laura (Jeremy) Walton, Max and Miles of Oak Park, Ill., Jay (Kathy Dittrich) Scharer, and James of Scandinavia, Erin (Matt) Coleman, Jaxon and Brooklyn of Texas; daughter, Susan (Joe) Quist of Brillion and their children, Meredith Quist of Brillion, Heidi (Andy) Graff, Levi, Edith and Susanna of Ohio, and Sarah Quist of Minnesota; brother, Ron of Verona; sister, Marsha (Rodger) Showers of Florida; sister-in-law, Rita of Mount Horeb; sister, Sharon Cooley of Sun Prairie; brother, Kevin (Carolyn) of Cross Plains; brother, Gary (Mae) of Cross Plains. He is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter-in-law, Ann; brother, Warren; brother-in-law, Tom Cooley; sister-in-law, Shirley; sister and brother-in-law, Florence and John Riley; father and mother-in-law, Frank and Mary Way.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, with the Rev. Sam Timm presiding. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial at Verona Cemetery with full military honors.
In the memory of Delos, memorials can be made to the Verona Senior Center.