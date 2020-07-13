Saevre, Donald "Don" Q.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUN PRAIRIE - Donald "Don" Q. Saevre, of Janesville, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at New Perspectives, Sun Prairie. He was born July 5, 1930, in Plymouth Township to the late Isaac and Gladys (Quinn) Saevre. Don and his first wife Phyllis, were married on Jan. 19, 1952. She preceded him in death in September of 1994. Don then met Elizabeth "Betty" Jargo and they married on Oct. 25, 1996.

After graduating from Orfordville High School in 1948, he served his country for one year in the U.S. Navy and then a few years in the Reserves. He went to work for GM followed by WR Arthur Trucking, then Beloit Ironworks (Beloit Corp), and finally spent the next 35 years at Wisconsin Power & Light.

Don was a life member of the Janesville Conservation Club and the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, trap shooting, dune buggies, hot rods, anything that had an engine, fixing or building anything that needed it and collecting antique tools. He was a member of the Footville Church of Christ.