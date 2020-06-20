Saether, Katherine Ellen "Kay"

BLANCHARDVILLE-JUNEAU/HUTISFORD - “Kay” Katherine Ellen Saether, age 84 of Blanchardville and Juneau/Hutisford, died on Wednesday evening, June 17, 2020, in Dodgeville. Kay was born on April 29, 1936, in Chicago to Arthur and Katherine (Meyer) Droegemueller. Kay grew up in Winnetka, Ill. (a suburb of Chicago). She attended Vanderbilt University in Nashville and then graduated from Michigan State University in East Lansing in 1958. Kay taught for many years. While teaching, Kay met Tom Saether. They were married on July 16, 1960, and lived, worked and raised their family in Blanchardville.
In 1972 Kay left teaching to join Tom and his parents in the family furniture store and funeral home business. Kay found that she loved interior design, and eventually took classes and became a certified and licensed interior designer.
Kay and Tom worked very hard through the remaining years of their career in home furnishings, building a reputation and the business. Saether Furniture became Saether Furniture and Interior Design Studio with clients from mostly Madison, but occasionally out of state and northern Wisconsin for a few special customers. In the 1980s, the Madison-area Parade of Homes became a very important promotion for their business. Kay and Tom decorated homes for many years in the Parade with the help of their family and staff. Kay was in these homes herself handing out brochures and meeting the public and potential design clients during show hours.
In 1996. Kay and Tom bought property in rural Juneau near Hustisford on Lake Sinnissippi, and eventually decided to build a new home. In 1998 the decision was made to close the furniture store and for Kay to retire. They enjoyed their lake home together until the time of Tom's death in 2007. Kay continued living at the lake until recently.
Kay is survived by her two children, Heidi (Mike) Ewell of River Forest, Ill., and Paul (Julie) Saether of Blanchardville; five grandchildren, Zachary, Alex and Grace Ewell and Sarah and Jeff Saether. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Tom, and her sister Joan Wilke.
A visitation observing social distancing with wearing of masks requested will be held on Monday evening, June 22, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Blanchard Hall in Blanchardville. A private family funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, followed by burial in the Graceland Cemetery. Saether Funeral Service of Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories, condolences and video greetings can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralservice.com
Saether Funeral Service, Blanchardville
(608) 523-4247
