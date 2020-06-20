Saether, Katherine Ellen "Kay"

BLANCHARDVILLE-JUNEAU/HUTISFORD - “Kay” Katherine Ellen Saether, age 84 of Blanchardville and Juneau/Hutisford, died on Wednesday evening, June 17, 2020, in Dodgeville. Kay was born on April 29, 1936, in Chicago to Arthur and Katherine (Meyer) Droegemueller. Kay grew up in Winnetka, Ill. (a suburb of Chicago). She attended Vanderbilt University in Nashville and then graduated from Michigan State University in East Lansing in 1958. Kay taught for many years. While teaching, Kay met Tom Saether. They were married on July 16, 1960, and lived, worked and raised their family in Blanchardville.

Kay and Tom worked very hard through the remaining years of their career in home furnishings, building a reputation and the business. Saether Furniture became Saether Furniture and Interior Design Studio with clients from mostly Madison, but occasionally out of state and northern Wisconsin for a few special customers. In the 1980s, the Madison-area Parade of Homes became a very important promotion for their business. Kay and Tom decorated homes for many years in the Parade with the help of their family and staff. Kay was in these homes herself handing out brochures and meeting the public and potential design clients during show hours.