MADISON - At home and surrounded by love, Darlene Marie Sadusky departed a long and fulfilled life on Dec. 13, 2018. She was born March 31, 1925, to Essie and George Skinner in Staples, Minn., seventh of eight children. She graduated from St. Cloud School of Nursing in 1947, in the Cadet Nurse Corps.
Her R.N. career spanned 40 years in Alexandria, Minn. and West Allis, Wis. She married the love of her life, William Sadusky in 1950, and they were together until his death in 1988. From Battle Lake and Osakis, Minn., Darlene and Bill moved to New Berlin, Wis. in 1965.
After Bill's death and her retirement, she enjoyed her 20 acres near Genesee Depot for 28 years before moving to Madison to live with daughter, Jane, and daughter-in-law, Kim. Darlene, or Dar, as many knew her, was a natural-born nurturer, supportive and loving mother, surrogate mother to many, devoted aunt, and loyal friend.
She adored her grandchildren. Grandsons, Max and Sam, enjoyed many sleep overs and memorable road trips with her. She was a dream-come-true human for her dogs, and shared daughter Judy's love of horses. Darlene found peace and comfort in life's simple things. She had a fierce commitment to a fair, just, and peaceful world (and salty words for certain politicians).
Darlene is survived by her big sister, Merle Skinner; daughters, Jane Sadusky (Kim Bean) and Judy Davis (Wayne); grandsons, Max Kellerman and Sam Kellerman (Bornali Kundu) and their father (Jim); granddaughter, Katy Zuidema (Tim); great-grandson, J.R. Pickard; many nieces and nephews, and a large circle of beloved family and friends.
A memorial party (as directed!) will be held in spring 2019. In lieu of flowers, Darlene requested donations to Agrace HospiceCare (https://www.agrace.org/) or any organization that adds kindness to the world. Her family thanks Agrace staff for their comfort and excellent care.