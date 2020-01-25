Sadek, Marci L.

LODI — Marci L. Sadek passed in peace at the age of 65 on Jan. 21, 2020. She was born Jan. 8, 1955, in Madison, Wis.

As a young girl, Marci and her sister, Nancy Jo were Rainbow Girls (IORA) learning and teaching the values of leadership and charity through work and involvement in their community. Marci obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Natural Sciences from The University of Wisconsin-Madison, and was a lifelong member of the UW Alumni. She also enjoyed her professional endeavors and recently finished her career with American Family Insurance.

Marci married Wayne Sadek in Madison, Wis., and together they raised three sons. She loved nature, spending countless hours watching wildlife on Lake Wisconsin and at her place of peace in Eagle River. If she wasn’t observing nature or the water, she would be reading and cheering on the Badgers and Packers with family and friends.