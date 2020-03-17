Sachs, Katherine Ann

MADISON - Katherine Ann Sachs, age 97, of Madison, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on June 21, 1922, in Madison, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Bublavy) Wozar.

Katherine graduated from Madison East High School in 1940. She married Leslie Sachs on Nov. 27, 1943. Katherine worked as a clerk for Department of Transportation before retiring in 1991.

Katherine enjoyed working outside with her gardening and volunteering her time with many activities. She loved spending time with her family especially the grandkids. Katherine was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church.

Katherine is survived by two daughters, Susan (Mick) Falk and Judi (Mike) Skorstad; son, Dennis (Debbie) Sachs; eight grandchildren, Meghan (Andy), Ryan (Erin), Nicole, Adrian, Alex (Devan), Stephanie (Zac), Andrea (Andy Kocha) and Matt (Bria); and seven great-grandchildren, Charlie, Brynn, Chloe, Nathan, Ethan, Emilee, and Kimberly. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leslie; son, Michael; granddaughter, Carly Mecum; two sisters, Mary Shepherd and Josephine Turich; and two brothers, Joseph and George Wozar.

A private family service will be held with burial at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. The family wishes to thank the staff of Oak Park and especially the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for their kindness and devoted care. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

