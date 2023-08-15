Sabrina L. Seipp

Aug. 3, 1980 - Aug. 6, 2023

BARABOO - Sabrina L. Seipp, age 43, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo after a long illness. She was born on August 3, 1980, in Chicago Heights, IL, the daughter of Dan and Teri (Stasko) Anderson. She was united in marriage to Robert Seipp on June 4, 2014.

Sabrina loved animals, unicorns, and gardening. During her high school years, she was active in band, and karate. After high school, she earned her Cosmetology License and later attended MATC to become a CNA.

She worked as a CNA at Sauk County Health Care Center from 2003-2008. She then worked at Snyder Nursing Home and was recently employed at Our House Assisted Living as a CNA in Baraboo.

She is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Pete and Roberta Stasko, paternal grandpa, Bun Anderson, father-in-law, John Seipp, mother-in-law, Diane Seipp, and brother, Joe Anderson.

She is survived by husband, Robert Seipp; son, Austin (girlfriend, Alex); parents, Dan and Teri Anderson; grandma, Mary Anderson; brothers: Jason and Josh Anderson; sister, Sami Anderson; brothers-in-law: Frank (Tracy) Seipp, Mike (Heather) Seipp, Joe (Kristina) Seipp; in addition to aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Memorial Service for Sabrina will be held on Friday, August 18, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg. Chaplain Mike Amberg of SSM Hospice will officiate. Visitation will also be on Friday, at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services.