Saager, Thomas Michael

POYNETTE/RIO — After a courageous battle with cancer, Thomas Michael Saager, age 62, of Poynette, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

Thomas was born on Sept. 10, 1957, in Portage, the son of Reuben and Carol (Hunt) Saager. He graduated from Poynette High School in 1975. Tom worked for Research Products for 42 years. He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Poynette.

He is survived by his brother, Steven (Kathy) Saager; his sisters, Debra (Charlie) Grisco, and Susan (Radley) Caldwell; his nieces and nephews, Jennifer Grisco, Justin (Holly) Grisco, Kay (Adam) Porter, Kreg (Amanda) Saager, Tyler Caldwell, and Kalli Caldwell; great-nieces and nephews, Javon Grisco, McKell Scales-Grisco, Keaton and Kadence Porter and Karson Saager. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a nephew, Kory Saager.

Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette. Inurnment will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Poynette. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Special thanks to UW Carbone Cancer Center, and Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care.

The PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Poynette is assisting the family (www.pmmfh.com).

