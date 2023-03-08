Dec. 16, 2004—March 3, 2023

Rylan Conner Ezman, born on December 16, 2004 in Marshfield, WI, died by suicide at the age of 18 on Friday, March 3, 2023.

From a very young age, Rylan always loved being outdoors, getting muddy and all things involved with trucks, heavy equipment or anything with a motor. He liked playing football and baseball, but he loved to play hockey. He played hockey throughout most of his life including Tier 1 AAA and High School Hockey. He was a gritty, gifted and exceptional athlete. Sports came easy for him—academics did not. He was witty, loud, creative and entertaining. He was known for making family and friends laugh—sometimes at inappropriate times.

He was a hard worker and loved his job and his second family at Northwestern Stone, where he worked for many years. He was proud of the various jobs he was a part of and really enjoyed coming home reeking of diesel fuel. He often bragged and sent home pictures when he had the occasion to operate heavy equipment. He hoped to pursue a career in welding upon his graduation. Rylan always wanted to look “cool” as any teenager and truly lived life with a “send it” approach. He was always expressive with his opinions and not shy about expressing his beliefs. Rylan was also a kind, loving and thoughtful individual which he demonstrated through action.

Rylan Conner was 100% unique. However, he lived with mental health and substance use issues for years, which is all too common. Unfortunately, he didn’t get a chance to turn the corner and experience a life in recovery.

Rylan leaves behind a family completely devastated by his absence including his parents, Darlene and Brian Ezman; two brothers: Jaxson Ezman, Wyatt Ezman, and his youngest sibling, Emmalyn Ezman.

Rylan was also loved and admired by his extended family that includes his “Cioci” Dr. Lorianne Ezman (Dr. Gordon Thompson), cousins: Rohan and Sawyer Thompson; Dr. Al Ezman (Deneen), cousins: Alfred, Nikolas, and Charly; Sheri Carter, cousins: Adam and Melissa Gragg, Samuel and Hannah Rose Carter; Lacie House (Rick); and grandma—Connie Skipper. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Grammy and Grampy (Marianne and Al Ezman) and “Cioci” Dr. Cheryl Ezman. He was always passionate about his entire family and looked forward to family gatherings.

A service will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at High Point Church to honor and celebrate Rylan. We encourage everyone who attends to consider wearing a favorite hoodie and hat to honor Rylan.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or substance use issues, please call 988. It is confidential and could save a life.

