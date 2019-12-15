Ryan, Violet Joy

MOUNT HOREB / MOUNT VERNON - Violet Joy Ryan, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. She was born in Gratiot Township to Richard and Clara (Robinson) Larson. Violet was married to William (Bill) Ryan and they moved to Mount Vernon in 1954. Violet worked at various jobs during her career, the last being at World of Variety, where she enjoyed meeting new people. She also enjoyed snowmobiling, go carting, watching NASCAR races, her Wednesday night social get togethers on her deck, with family and friends. She was a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church, in Verona. The most important thing to Violet was her family, she attended her children’s sporting events and later she attended both her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s events. She spent many winters in California, riding dune buggies with her sister, Alice. Her door and her heart were always open to everyone. Violet is survived by her children, Sherry (Ron) Gilman, Rick (Cathy) Ryan, Vickie (Greg) Davis, and Jim (Jeanne Gilbertson) Ryan. She is further survived by nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; brother, David Larson; brother-in-law, Charles Ubersox; sisters-in-law, Betty Larson and Mary Ellen Parrell; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Violet was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; six brothers; and three sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N Main St., Verona, at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. Burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, and also from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass, on Tuesday at the church. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Deb and Bill Anderson, Geraldine Trainor, and Dan Richardson for always looking after mom. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.