Ryan, Vincent J.

WAUNAKEE/LODI - Vincent J. Ryan, age 98, of Waunakee (formerly Lodi), passed away Dec. 11, 2019. He was born in West Point Township, Wis., the son of Eugene and Mae (Horkan) Ryan. Vince graduated from Lodi High School in 1938. He was first employed by Pure Milk Products Coop of Wis. before becoming a Northland Greyhound bus driver and later, was a partner and President of Brooks, Inc. of Sun Prairie until his retirement in 1983.

In 1949, Vince married Marie Rudersdorf in St. Mary's Church, Fennimore. Vince and Marie moved from Madison to Sun Prairie in 1951 and raised their two sons there.

Vince was a loving, caring and patient husband and father. He took great pride in family and home - as well as his careers. A true helpmate and handyman, he faithfully maintained their homes and well-kept lawns - enjoying his outdoor tasks. Vince loved fishing in Canada and the Arctic Circle, family boating, golfing and playing cards at the country club. Through the years, Vince and Marie enjoyed traveling in the U.S., Canada, Hawaii and a pilgrimage to Ireland. Montana was special country for Vince. He owned horses and rode the trails while he lived there for several years.