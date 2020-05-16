Ryan, Patrick Thomas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Patrick Thomas Ryan, age 51, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born in Madison on May 19, 1968, to parents Patrick and Joanne (Whalen) Ryan.

Patrick was a 1986 graduate of Madison East High School. He attended UW-La Crosse and went on to receive his master's degree in exercise physiology, with an emphasis in cardiac rehab, from Northern Illinois University. He excelled in football, winning all-city honors in high school, as well as all-conference. He was a co-owner of Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, where he shared in the family tradition of caring for his community. Patrick married Alison M. Williams on March 18, 2000, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Madison. They were blessed with three children. Patrick loved to show support and cheer on his kids at sports events and Special Olympics events.

Patrick was an active member of the Madison Down Syndrome Society and his dedication to the community helped to bring GiGi's Playhouse to Madison in 2016. He was a past Hospice Board president and the past president of the Professional Ambulance Association of Wisconsin (PAAW). He enjoyed coaching his son in football and cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers football team. He loved boating; most summer days you could catch him out on Lake Mendota saying, "This is the best day ever." Patrick will be dearly missed by his family and friends.