Ryan, Patrick James

MADISON - Patrick James Ryan passed away on Feb. 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Known as Pat to his friends and family, he was born in Madison on Aug. 9, 1940, to Paul and Joan Ryan. Along with his 9 brothers and sisters, Pat was raised in Monona and he attended St. Bernard Grade School. He went to Monona Grove High School and was in the first 4 year graduating class. At Monona Grove, Pat excelled in track and field and football. He was the Badger Conference champion in the discus and 100-yard dash. His claim to fame was scoring the first touchdown in Monona Grove High School football.
Pat grew up always wanting to help people. At the age of 17, he helped deliver a baby while working with a local ambulance service. On July 1st, 1962, Pat and his brother Paul started Ryan Brothers Ambulance. They worked tirelessly to establish the business and were true pioneers in the ambulance industry. Pat was respected and loved by everyone in the medical community for his compassion and quick wit. In 2004, Pat transitioned Ryan Brothers Ambulance to his sons who continue his legacy. Pat continued to come to work every week. He said it wasn’t work to him and took great pride in creating a business that took care of so many people. He held one of the oldest issued EMS licenses in the state when he retired from riding on the ambulance.
On Aug. 6, 1966, Pat married Joanne (Whalen) at St. James Church in Madison. Over the years, Pat enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers and playing the slots at Ho-Chunk. Pat knew his football; he coached his son’s youth North Rams teams for several years. He enjoyed staying educated by thoroughly reading the newspaper every day. Pat treasured the annual family vacation up north to St. Germain and going out to breakfast. His favorite passion was watching his cherished children and grandchildren in all their activities.
He is survived by his wife Joanne; his sons Tom, Patrick (Alison) and Erin (Stephanie); his grandchildren Reed, Robyn, Chase (Paige), Jaxson, Tatyana and Grace; brothers Connie (Jan) and Jimmy (Patsy), foster son Darius (Mariah) and their children and in laws Arlene (Harlan) McGee and Tom (JoLynne) Whalen.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and siblings Ted, Nancy, Paul, Mary, Danny, Judy and Mike. Special thank you to the people on his care team at UW Hospital, Home Again, Agrace Hospicecare and all of the members of the Ryan Brothers family over the years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5460 Mary Lake Road, Westport, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Madison. Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pat’s name to Agrace Hospice, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, Wis., 53711.
