Ryan, Patrick James

MADISON - Patrick James Ryan passed away on Feb. 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Known as Pat to his friends and family, he was born in Madison on Aug. 9, 1940, to Paul and Joan Ryan. Along with his 9 brothers and sisters, Pat was raised in Monona and he attended St. Bernard Grade School. He went to Monona Grove High School and was in the first 4 year graduating class. At Monona Grove, Pat excelled in track and field and football. He was the Badger Conference champion in the discus and 100-yard dash. His claim to fame was scoring the first touchdown in Monona Grove High School football.

Pat grew up always wanting to help people. At the age of 17, he helped deliver a baby while working with a local ambulance service. On July 1st, 1962, Pat and his brother Paul started Ryan Brothers Ambulance. They worked tirelessly to establish the business and were true pioneers in the ambulance industry. Pat was respected and loved by everyone in the medical community for his compassion and quick wit. In 2004, Pat transitioned Ryan Brothers Ambulance to his sons who continue his legacy. Pat continued to come to work every week. He said it wasn’t work to him and took great pride in creating a business that took care of so many people. He held one of the oldest issued EMS licenses in the state when he retired from riding on the ambulance.