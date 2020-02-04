Ryan, Patrick James

MADISON - Patrick James Ryan, age 79, passed away on Feb. 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5460 Mary Lake Road, Westport, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison from 5–7 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday from 10 am until the time of Mass. A full obituary will appear in this Sunday’s paper.