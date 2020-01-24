Ryan, Nicholas Joseph "Nick"

MADISON - Nicholas Joseph "Nick" Ryan, age 39, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. He was born on Dec. 29, 1980, in Glenwood Springs, Colo., the son of Thomas and Kathleen (Curtin) Ryan. Nick moved to Lombard, Ill. at a young age, and then to Beloit, Wis., where he attended Beloit College. After college, he moved to the Madison area and went to graduate school at the UW-Madison.

Nicholas married Amanda Sanders on Oct. 5, 2007, in Oak Brook, Ill. He began working for the Madison Police Department in 2007 and was promoted to detective in 2016. He was a proud member of the police hockey team and Phi Kappa Si Fraternity. Nick loved animals, enjoyed woodworking, being outdoors and golfing. Most of all, he loved his children and spending time with them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nicholas is survived by wife, Amanda; son, Tommy Ryan; daughter, Julie Ryan; parents; sister, Lindsay Ryan; and brother, Emmett (Adam Leohr) Ryan. He is further survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd., Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, with Fr. Randy Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Madison Professional Police Officers Association, c/o Ryan Family, P.O. Box 1188, Madison, WI 53701, for the family of Detective Nick Ryan. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

To send flowers to the family of Nicholas Ryan, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

Madison, WI 53716 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Nicholas's Visitation begins. Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Nicholas's Mass of Christian Burial begins.