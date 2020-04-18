Ryan, Jr. Francis G. (Frank)

He was President of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Wisconsin for several years. He was grateful for his almost five decades of sobriety, those he met along the same pathway, and for the many other pro-people causes he pursued relentlessly and with unique passion.

Frank considered the 52 years he spent in his home on Cooper Avenue in Middleton a ‘great run.’ It was there that he and Claire raised their six children and celebrated their grandchildren. It was there that he planted trees that still stand, and then treated each as a piece of art. It was there, in his kitchen, that he invented (“Satyr Soup”), perfected (“French Hamburgers”), regressed (liver and onions ala Frank) and fed the masses. It was there that he taught the neighborhood how to play the games he brought with him from the streets of Chicago, like peggy bounce out and lineball. From there, he reached out to the broader community often, and memorably as a youth baseball coach whose outfield shift entertained and worked to perfection all at the same time. And from there, he enjoyed extended walks into the evening with Claire, bike rides, home movies, summer vacations on Lake Jordan with his many nieces and nephews, a long trip west, and a satisfying retirement that brought more quiet time, which he never fully understood or desired.