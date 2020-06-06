Ryan, Gloria J.

REEDSBURG - Gloria J. Ryan, age 92, died peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Oak Park Place in Baraboo. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsburg. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg and after 10:00 A.M. on Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorials would be appreciated.