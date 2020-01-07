Ryan, Elizabeth "Betty"

MT. HOREB - Elizabeth "Betty" Ryan, age 90, of Mt. Horeb, Wis. died on Jan. 4, 2020, at Agrace Hospice, with her family by her side.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend. She was strong, steadfast and humble. She cared for family and friends with warmth and compassion. Her kindness and acts of service to her family, friends, church and community will always be remembered.
Betty was born on March 9, 1929, to Joseph Handel and Mahalia “Mary” Austin Handel in Vermont Township, Dane County, Wis. She grew up on the family farm. Betty married Leo Ryan on June 18, 1949, at St. James Catholic Church, Vermont Township. Together, they raised six children, Marcia (Jack) Theusch of West Bend, Pat (Joseph) Krantz of Verona, Dan Ryan of Madison, Mark Ryan (deceased), Shanna (Robert) Ryan Otto, Salt Lake City, Utah and Terri (Michael) O’Brien of Verona.
Betty is survived by five children; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren (with one on the way); and one great-great-grandchild (with one on the way); her in-laws, James Ryan of Fitchburg, Mary Ann Myers of Barneveld, Monica Brattlie of Mt. Horeb, Colleen and Maurice McCormick of McFarland and Dee and Don Williams of Rockford, Ill.; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; son, Mark; infant sons, Donald, Ronald and Paul; son-in-law, John “Jack” Theusch; infant grandsons, Michael and Matthew Krantz; her parents; her siblings and in-laws, Barbara and Lawrence Sutter, Joseph “Bud” and Ione Handel, Wilfred and Magdalene “Madge” Handel, Joseph Myers, Caroll “Reg” Brattlie, Jeanette Ryan, Joseph and Clarice Ryan, and Vincent and Doris Ryan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, with Father Bart Timmerman officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. to start of Mass. Burial will be at St James Catholic Cemetery, Vermont Township.
The family is grateful for the wonderful care Betty received in her final days at Agrace Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials on Betty’s behalf may be made the Agrace Foundation (https://www.agrace.org/donate/) and Women’s Care Center (https://supportwomenscarecenter.org/donate/). Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
