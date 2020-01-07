Ryan, Elizabeth "Betty"

MT. HOREB - Elizabeth "Betty" Ryan, age 90, of Mt. Horeb, Wis. died on Jan. 4, 2020, at Agrace Hospice, with her family by her side.

Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend. She was strong, steadfast and humble. She cared for family and friends with warmth and compassion. Her kindness and acts of service to her family, friends, church and community will always be remembered.

Betty was born on March 9, 1929, to Joseph Handel and Mahalia “Mary” Austin Handel in Vermont Township, Dane County, Wis. She grew up on the family farm. Betty married Leo Ryan on June 18, 1949, at St. James Catholic Church, Vermont Township. Together, they raised six children, Marcia (Jack) Theusch of West Bend, Pat (Joseph) Krantz of Verona, Dan Ryan of Madison, Mark Ryan (deceased), Shanna (Robert) Ryan Otto, Salt Lake City, Utah and Terri (Michael) O’Brien of Verona.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Betty is survived by five children; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren (with one on the way); and one great-great-grandchild (with one on the way); her in-laws, James Ryan of Fitchburg, Mary Ann Myers of Barneveld, Monica Brattlie of Mt. Horeb, Colleen and Maurice McCormick of McFarland and Dee and Don Williams of Rockford, Ill.; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.