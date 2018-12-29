LODI - Frank Ruzicka, 74 years old, passed away peacefully at his home in Lodi on Sunday Dec. 23, 2018. Frank was born and schooled in Chicago, Ill. Following his high school graduation, he attended Purdue University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry. Military service followed as a captain in the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps.
Frank then moved to Madison, Wis. to continue his training in Biochemistry with a fellowship under the direction of professor Helmut Beinert at the Institute for Enzyme Research. Following his post-doctoral training, he continued his work at the Dept. of Human Oncology, UW Hospital. Returning again to the Enzyme Institute, he resumed his studies in Biochemistry under professor Perry Frey.
Upon his retirement, having received the honorary title of "Senior Scientist Emeritus" from the UW Dept. of Biochemistry, he had amassed over 60 scientific publications he had authored or co-authored in his life long career.
While at the Enzyme Institute he met and married the love of his life, Eva, in 1975. Throughout their marriage, they shared many common interests, traveling, love of Champion Siberian Huskies, model trains, horseback riding, gardening and his local poll work.
Frank is survived by his beloved sister, Kathryn; and brother, Thomas. Preceding him in death are his parents, Josef and Mary.
A private family gathering will be observed at a later date.
Frank would like to express his appreciation to Dr. Michael Goldrosen and his nurse, Jenny, and to Agrace HospiceCare and their staff also. To honor Frank's great love of children and parents, memorial donations may be made in his name to American Family Children's Hospital, 600 Highland Avenue, Madison, WI 53792-9945.
Please share your memories at CressFuneralService.com.