Ruud, Sarah Kay

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SANDY, Utah - Sarah Kay Ruud, 38, passed away July 25, 2020 unexpectedly in her apartment in Sandy, Utah. She was born August 19, 1981 in Janesville, Wis.

A celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at Garden Valley Gatherings, W13072 State Road 121, Alma Center, WI 54611, with a service at 4 p.m. officiated by Reverend Terry Marg.

The Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home of Hixton is assisting the family with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Ruud as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.