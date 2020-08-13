You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruud, Sarah Kay

Ruud, Sarah Kay

{{featured_button_text}}

SANDY, Utah - Sarah Kay Ruud, 38, passed away July 25, 2020 unexpectedly in her apartment in Sandy, Utah. She was born August 19, 1981 in Janesville, Wis.

A celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at Garden Valley Gatherings, W13072 State Road 121, Alma Center, WI 54611, with a service at 4 p.m. officiated by Reverend Terry Marg.

The Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home of Hixton is assisting the family with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Sarah Ruud as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics