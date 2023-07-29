Ruth (Schultz) Topham

July 12, 1935 - July 24, 2023

BARABOO - Ruth (Schultz) Topham passed away July 24, 2023 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, WI. Ruth was born July 12, 1935 to Harry and Ruth Schultz.

Survivors include husband, Don Topham; sons: Dirk (Karen) Topham, Chicago, IL, Brett (Susan) Topham, Madison/Baraboo, WI; and her grandchildren: Laura Topham, Minneapolis, MN, Mark Topham San Antonio, TX. She is also survived by her sister, Sharon Johnston Reedsburg.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Dolly Bartholomew, brothers: Ralph Schultz, Art Schultz, and Harry "Sunny" Schultz and sister, Alice Seiler.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Walnut Hill Bible Church in Baraboo. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at church.

Memorials may be made to Walnut Hill Bible Church.

Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.